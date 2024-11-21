Woman seriously injured in crash in Cranfield
The collision between a white BMW 116 car and a red Nissan Qashqai happened at Marston Hill at around 5.35pm.
The driver of the Qashqai was taken to hospital.
Bedfordshire Police is appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision in which a woman was seriously injured.
Police are now appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.
Sergeant Mark Atkins of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “This accident happened in the early evening so we are hoping to hear from anyone who saw anything. We have already spoken to some significant witnesses at the scene, but are keen to hear from anyone else with any information.”
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101.
