Woman rescued from first floor as firefighters tackle Bedford house blaze

A woman was rescued from the first floor of house last night (Tuesday).

At 7.49pm, crews from Bedford and Kempston attended a fire in a two-storey end terrace house on Kershope Close, Bedford.

It affected both the ground floor and first floor of the property.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels, one safety jet, a triple extension ladder, a thermal imaging camera and large fans to extinguish the fire and clear smoke from the property.

Crews left the scene at 10.12pm, no homes were evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.