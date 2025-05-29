Woman in her 80s suffers serious injuries following collision in Bedford’s Rope Walk

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 80s was seriously injured following a collision in Bedford on Friday. (May 23)

Emergency services were called just before 3.15pm to Rope Walk, next to St John’s Retail Park, following the collision involving a black Skoda and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help the investigation is asked to report online at beds.police.uk/ro/report or call 101, quoting reference 251 of 23 May or Operation Wisdom.