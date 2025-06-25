Van completely destroyed by fire following crash on the A507 Ampthill bypass
Fire crews tackled a blaze on the A507 Ampthill bypass, between the A5120 and Clophill on Monday afternoon (June 23).
The fire started following a collision between one car and a van at 2.44pm.
And the van – which contained tyres – was completely damaged by the fire which also spread to half a hectare of nearby scrubland.
Crews from Kempston used four hose reels, beaters, and a thermal imaging camera to put out the fire.
