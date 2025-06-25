Van completely destroyed by fire following crash on the A507 Ampthill bypass

By Clare Turner
Published 25th Jun 2025, 10:56 BST
Crews from Kempston were called to a vehicle fire on the A507 Ampthill bypass, between the A5120 and Clophill on Mondayplaceholder image
Fire crews tackled a blaze on the A507 Ampthill bypass, between the A5120 and Clophill on Monday afternoon (June 23).

The fire started following a collision between one car and a van at 2.44pm.

And the van – which contained tyres – was completely damaged by the fire which also spread to half a hectare of nearby scrubland.

Crews from Kempston used four hose reels, beaters, and a thermal imaging camera to put out the fire.

