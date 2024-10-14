Trapped horse rescued from cattle grid just outside Bedford
A horse had to be rescued from a cattle grid in Stagsden.
A crew from Kempston freed the animal from North End Road on Tuesday (October 8) just after 10am.
Firefighters used a crane and hydraulic animal rescue equipment to release the horse and left it in the care of its owner and a vet.
