Trapped horse rescued from cattle grid just outside Bedford

By Clare Turner
Published 14th Oct 2024, 13:06 BST
A horse was trapped in a cattle grid in StagsdenA horse was trapped in a cattle grid in Stagsden
A horse had to be rescued from a cattle grid in Stagsden.

A crew from Kempston freed the animal from North End Road on Tuesday (October 8) just after 10am.

Firefighters used a crane and hydraulic animal rescue equipment to release the horse and left it in the care of its owner and a vet.

