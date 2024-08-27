Trapped horse rescued from a ditch just outside of Bedford

By Clare Turner
Published 27th Aug 2024, 10:32 BST
A horse and its rider were trapped in a ditch in Sunderland Hill, Ravensden
A horse and its rider were rescued from a ditch in Ravensden at the weekend.

Two fire crews from Kempston and Sandy were called to Sunderland Hill at 12.50pm on Sunday (August 25).

Firefighters used animal rescue equipment and a telehandler to rescue the horse from ditch.

