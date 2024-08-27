Trapped horse rescued from a ditch just outside of Bedford
A horse and its rider were rescued from a ditch in Ravensden at the weekend.
Two fire crews from Kempston and Sandy were called to Sunderland Hill at 12.50pm on Sunday (August 25).
Firefighters used animal rescue equipment and a telehandler to rescue the horse from ditch.
