Three hurt after car crashes into wall in Kempston
A car smashed into a wall on Saturday night, leaving one passenger trapped.
At 9.17pm, fire crews from Kempston were called to a road traffic collision in Green End Road, Kempston.
Two males managed to free themselves from the car while firefighters used cutting equipment to free a trapped female passenger. All three casualties were left in the care of the ambulance service.
