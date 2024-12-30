Three hurt after car crashes into wall in Kempston

By Clare Turner
Published 30th Dec 2024, 13:13 GMT
The crash happened on Saturday (December 28) in Green End Road, KempstonThe crash happened on Saturday (December 28) in Green End Road, Kempston
A car smashed into a wall on Saturday night, leaving one passenger trapped.

At 9.17pm, fire crews from Kempston were called to a road traffic collision in Green End Road, Kempston.

Two males managed to free themselves from the car while firefighters used cutting equipment to free a trapped female passenger. All three casualties were left in the care of the ambulance service.

