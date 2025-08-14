Teenager in critical condition after car and e-scooter crash in Marston Moretaine

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A teenager suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision between a car and e-scooter.

The collision, which involved a white Vauxhall car and grey Kukirin e-scooter happened at around 6.30pm at the roundabout on Bedford Road, at the junction with Arundel Road.

A teenager was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

Detective Constable Niall Hamshere from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the collision, to get in touch.

“Even the smallest detail could help us understand what happened and support the ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to report online, quoting reference 330 of 9 August or Operation Snaresbrook.