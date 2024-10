Bedfordshire Police are appealing for information after a teenage boy was stabbed in Queens Park on Sunday night

A teenage boy was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Bedford on Sunday night.

The incident took place at around 9.30pm in Ford End Road in Queens Park.

Police say they currently do not have a description of the suspects involved, but are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to come forward.

Anyone with information can report it via the Bedfordshire Police website or by calling 101 quoting the reference 40/54378/24.