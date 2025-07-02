Roundabout closed after car catches fire in Bedford

By Clare Turner
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 11:24 BST
The vehicle fire at the roundabout at Clapham Road and Roff Avenue (Pictures: Bedford Community Policing Team)
Police closed the roundabout at Clapham Road and Roff Avenue following a car fire yesterday (Tuesday).

Firefighters from Kempston used a hose reel jet to put out the accidental fire just after noon.

Police called in extra units and the whole roundabout was closed off. No-one was hurt.

