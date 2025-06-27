Road still closed in Kempston as engineers restore last remaining homes without power

Bedford Road, Kempston (Picture: Bedford Borough Council)

Bedford Road remains closed today (Friday) but UK Power Networks (UKPN) hopes it will reopen as soon as possible.

The move was made following a power cut affecting 200 homes on Wednesday.

Over the last two days, UKPN has provided hot food and phone charging facilities at Centenary Hall for any resident without power – and these remain available today.

A UKPN welfare and control unit is also in place at the junction of Bedford Road and Park Road, where residents can request support.

All bus services are being diverting along Hillgrounds Road until Bedford Road reopens.

The nearest stops served will be:

Inbound and outbound on Hillgrounds Road junction with Bedford Road, opposite Sainsburys

Outbound on Hillgrounds Road adjacent to the Addison Howard Centre

Inbound Bedford Road opposite Kempston Keep