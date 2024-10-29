Residents allowed to collect property from homes following explosion in Bedford's Cleat Hill

Every resident who was evacuated from their home after an explosion in Bedford has now had a chance to access their property and collect their belongings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

50 households had to be evacuated on October 19 following an explosion and subsequent fire at a residence in Cleat Hill. One person, 85- year-old Paul Swales, is confirmed to have died, and a second person remains in hospital in a critical condition.

A cordon remains in place for the safety of the public and to allow operations to take place. Bedfordshire Police, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and HSE are actively investigating the cause of the explosion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Bedford Borough Council spokesman, said: "Over recent days the authorities have been escorting residents to their own homes, enabling them to safely collect personal belongings and essential items.

Breaking news.

"Residents have been contacted directly by phone to arrange their access, as we have worked to ensure everyone has been able to do so in a safe and orderly fashion."

Support offered to residents has included the creation of an Advice and Support Centre, the provision of temporary accommodation to 31 households, financial support, and a dedicated 24-hour emergency helpline.

There is also the offer of quiet working space at Borough Hall from Monday to Friday, including free WiFi and access to free car parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Bedfordshire Local Resilience Forum said: “We are all deeply saddened by the tragic incident at Cleat Hill. Our thoughts are with everybody who has been affected, as well as the wider local community.

“Whilst public safety remains our number one priority, we also appreciate the level of disruption caused to residents who have not been able to access their homes.

“We continue to listen to our residents’ feedback and want to continue to work with them.”

Have you been affected by the explosion? Email: [email protected] and tell us your story.