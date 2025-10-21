Probe into near miss between 108mph passenger train and van near Millbrook
The incident happened at around 11.34pm on September 25, when a passenger train travelling at 108mph passed close to a van which had been reversed on to the tracks by railway staff.
The staff involved planned to work on the ‘up and down slow’ lines at this location, which were blocked to rail traffic.
However, they instead accessed the railway adjacent to the ‘up and down fast’ lines, which were still open to normal train services.
At the time of the near miss, the van was positioned on the ‘down fast’ line, with its rear close to the ‘up fast’ line where the train was travelling.
There were no injuries or damage caused during the incident.
The Rail Accident Investigation branch of the Government has carried out a preliminary examination and it plans to publish a report known as a safety digest in the next few weeks, rather than carry out a full investigation.