Police release picture of missing 16-year-old from Bedford

By Laura Hutchinson

Digital Editor

Published 31st Mar 2025, 09:41 BST
Missing Donnelle. Picture supplied by Bedfordshire PoliceMissing Donnelle. Picture supplied by Bedfordshire Police
Missing Donnelle. Picture supplied by Bedfordshire Police
Police have released this picture of a missing Bedford teenager as they appeal for help to find him.

Donnelle, 16, was last seen on Friday, March 28.

He is described as around 5ft 9ins and was wearing a black Nike fleece top and matching bottoms with Nike trainers. He has a black man bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 141 of 30 March.

Related topics:BedfordNike

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice