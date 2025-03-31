Police release picture of missing 16-year-old from Bedford
Police have released this picture of a missing Bedford teenager as they appeal for help to find him.
Donnelle, 16, was last seen on Friday, March 28.
He is described as around 5ft 9ins and was wearing a black Nike fleece top and matching bottoms with Nike trainers. He has a black man bag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 141 of 30 March.
