Missing Dylan. Picture via Bedfordshire Police

Police have released this image of a 15-year-old boy missing from his Bedford home.

Dylan was last seen on Monday evening. He is described as around 5ft 5ins and of slim build.

Police believe he could be in St Neots or the Camden area of London.

Anyone with information on Dylan’s whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting reference 89 of 2 October.