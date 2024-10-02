Police release picture of missing 15-year-old boy from Bedford
Police have released this image of a 15-year-old boy missing from his Bedford home.
Dylan was last seen on Monday evening. He is described as around 5ft 5ins and of slim build.
Anyone with information on Dylan’s whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting reference 89 of 2 October.
