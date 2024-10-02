Police release picture of missing 15-year-old boy from Bedford

By Laura Hutchinson

Digital Editor

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 14:34 BST
Missing Dylan. Picture via Bedfordshire PoliceMissing Dylan. Picture via Bedfordshire Police
Missing Dylan. Picture via Bedfordshire Police
Police have released this image of a 15-year-old boy missing from his Bedford home.

Dylan was last seen on Monday evening. He is described as around 5ft 5ins and of slim build.

Police believe he could be in St Neots or the Camden area of London.

Anyone with information on Dylan’s whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting reference 89 of 2 October.

Related topics:BedfordPoliceLondon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.