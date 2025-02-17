Police release photo of Bedford man who has been missing for a week

By Laura Hutchinson

Digital Editor

Published 17th Feb 2025, 17:36 BST
Missing Mark. Picture: Bedfordshire PoliceMissing Mark. Picture: Bedfordshire Police
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find a Bedford man who has been missing for a week.

Mark, 36, was last seen as his Bedford home on Monday, February 10.

He is described as around 5'8", with short auburn hair and facial stubble.

He also has links to the Tottenham area of London.

Anyone who has seen Mark or has information should call 101 or report online, quoting reference MPC/230/25.

