Police release photo of Bedford man who has been missing for a week
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find a Bedford man who has been missing for a week.
Mark, 36, was last seen as his Bedford home on Monday, February 10.
He is described as around 5'8", with short auburn hair and facial stubble.
Anyone who has seen Mark or has information should call 101 or report online, quoting reference MPC/230/25.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.