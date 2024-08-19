Cheyanne, left, and D'Arci, right.

Police have released these pictures of two missing 14-year-old girls last seen in Bedford’s Queens Park.

Cheyanne was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black joggers and had an adidas rucksack. She is described as having long dark brown hair and a nose piercing.

D'Arci was last seen wearing a navy blue drip tracksuit and a black puffa jacket. She is described as having half red and black hair and wears glasses.

If anyone has any information call 101 or report online online quoting reference 112 or 126 of August 18.