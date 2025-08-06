Police release image of missing Bedford man

Brandon. Picture supplied by Bedfordshire Police

Police have released this image of a missing Bedford man as they appeal for help to find him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brandon, 24, was last seen leaving his home address in Bedford on Friday, August 1.

Brandon is described as 5ft 8ins, slim build with long dark hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a black top, blue trousers and was carrying a small rucksack.

Anyone who has seen Brandon or knows of his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting reference 350 of 1 August.