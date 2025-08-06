Police release image of missing Bedford man
Police have released this image of a missing Bedford man as they appeal for help to find him.
Brandon, 24, was last seen leaving his home address in Bedford on Friday, August 1.
Brandon is described as 5ft 8ins, slim build with long dark hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a black top, blue trousers and was carrying a small rucksack.
Anyone who has seen Brandon or knows of his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting reference 350 of 1 August.
