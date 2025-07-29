Police release image of missing Bedford 14-year-old

Missing Layla. Image supplied by Bedfordshire Police

Police have released this image of a missing 14-year-old last seen on Thursday (July 24).

Layla is described as 5ft 4ins, slim build with long blonde/light brown hair. She was last seen leaving her Bedford home wearing grey flared trousers, a white top, cropped grey hoody and black trainers.

Anyone who has seen Layla or knows of her whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting reference MPC/1173/25.