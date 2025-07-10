Police concerned for welfare of missing man last seen in Marston Moretaine
Police have released a picture of a missing man – and say they are concerned for his welfare.
Marc, 41, was last seen in the Marston Moretaine area in the early hours of today (Thursday, July 10).
He is white with short hair and was wearing a dark top with orange on it and dark shorts.
Please call 101 quoting incident 30 of 10 July if you can help.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.