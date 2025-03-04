Police concerned for welfare of missing Bedford man who hasn't been heard from since December
Police have released this image of a missing man from Bedford and say they are concerned for his welfare.
Adrian, 35, was reported as missing on February 26 – but he hasn’t been heard from since December.
And police are now asking for help to trace him.
He is described as slim, with blue eyes and short brown hair, and is known to frequent the Victoria Road area.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference MPC/294/25.
