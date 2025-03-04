Police concerned for welfare of missing Bedford man who hasn't been heard from since December

By Laura Hutchinson

Digital Editor

Published 4th Mar 2025, 09:08 BST
Missing Adrian.Missing Adrian.
Missing Adrian.
Police have released this image of a missing man from Bedford and say they are concerned for his welfare.

Adrian, 35, was reported as missing on February 26 – but he hasn’t been heard from since December.

And police are now asking for help to trace him.

He is described as slim, with blue eyes and short brown hair, and is known to frequent the Victoria Road area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference MPC/294/25.

Related topics:PoliceBedford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice