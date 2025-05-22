Police concerned for welfare of missing Bedford man last seen in Cumbria

Missing Matthew was last seen in Cumbria. Picture via Bedfordshire Police

Police have released a CCTV image of a Bedford man who has been missing from his home since May 13.

Matthew, 39, was last spotted on CCTV in Carlisle, Cumbria, on Tuesday, May 20. Police believe he could still be in the area and say they are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as around 6ft, slim guild and was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a black jacket, black shoes and a black rucksack.

Anyone who has seen Matthew or has information on his whereabouts is asked to report online, quoting reference MPC/671/25.