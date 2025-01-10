Pictures released of missing Bedford teen with links to Banbury

Missing Kyra. Picture: Beds Police

Two images of a missing Bedford teen have been shared as police try to find her.

Kyra, 17, has been missing since Monday (January 6). She is of British and Malaysian heritage with long black hair and a mole under the right side of her lip.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black jacket and black and white Nike Dunk trainers. The girl has links to the Banbury area of Oxfordshire.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call 101 quoting incident 375 of January 6.