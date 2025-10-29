Picture shared of missing man who could be in Bedford

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 29th Oct 2025, 17:01 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2025, 17:08 GMT
Missing Mohammed. Picture: Beds Policeplaceholder image
Missing Mohammed. Picture: Beds Police
A picture of a man missing has been shared by police as they believe he may be in Bedford

Mohammed was last seen on Leagrave Road in Luton opposite the Shurma store earlier this afternoon (Wednesday, October 29).

The 24-year-old was wearing grey Adidas joggers, a dark grey jumper, a black zipped hoodie and black shoes.

It is believed he may have travelled to Bedford.

Bedfordshire Police said: “Anyone with information that could help us find Mohammed is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference 232 of 29 October.”

