Picture released of missing Kempston teen last seen on New Year’s Eve

Police have shared a picture of a teenager who is missing from his home in Kempston.

Daniel, 17, was last seen at 9:30am on New Year’s Eve (December 31) in the town.

He is described as 6ft 2ins, slim build with short light brown hair. He was wearing a grey tracksuit, black coat, black boots, black side bag and a grey beanie hat.

Anyone with information should contact the force online or call 101, quoting reference 394 of 31 December.

