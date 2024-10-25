Person still in critical condition as authorities investigate cause of Bedford explosion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Authorities are investigating the cause of a deadly explosion in Bedford as one person is still in a critical condition in hospital.

One person is confirmed to have died in an explosion and fire in Cleat Hill on Saturday morning (October 19).

At a meeting yesterday (October 24), residents living in the evacuation area spoke to Bedford Borough Council, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, Bedfordshire Police, the Health & Safety Executive (HSE), and British Geological Survey.

There is a “cordon in place for the safety of the public and to allow operations to take place”, the council said.

Scene in Cleat Hill. Picture: Bedford Borough Council

Some people are being supported to collect essential belongings from their homes.

Specialist equipment has been brought in to support the work being done to carry out an assessment today (Friday).

The council said: “Once they have the results from this assessment, agencies will be in a position to create a plan of action and the next steps required from a technical and scientific perspective.

“A 100m cordon remains in place to protect the public and responders, ensuring the safety of the area. The centre point of the 100m cordon is located at the borehole exit on Cleat Hill.”

A spokesperson for the Bedfordshire Local Resilience Forum said: “The safety of residents, responders, and the protection of homes within the cordon remain our top priority.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and manage all risks associated with the incident.

“Although the recovery and investigation process is complex, we are committed to ensuring that the community of Cleat Hill is supported throughout this difficult time.”