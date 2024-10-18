Bedfordshire Police headquarters. Picture: National World

A pedestrian has been critically injured after being hit by an unmarked police car on an A421 slip road.

The collision happened at around 2.15am yesterday morning (Thursday) on the eastbound slip road coming from the Marsh Leys roundabout in Kempston towards the A6.

Tthe police car was not responding to an incident or engaged in a pursuit when the incident happened.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist trained officers.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as per standard protocol for a death or serious injury involving contact with the police.

Detective Sergeant Shona Birkby from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigations Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this collision or saw a person walking along the A421 around this time to contact us and help us with our investigation.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and captured any footage on their dashcam.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact police on 101 or report online quoting Operation Vollans.