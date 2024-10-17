One person taken to hospital after serious crash on A421 near Kempston this morning

Emergency services news. Image supplied by Getty Images.

One person has been taken to hospital after a serious crash on the A421 near Kempston this morning (October 17).

An air ambulance, ambulance and rapid response vehicle were called to the scene at 2.15am, with one person taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokeswoman, said: "We sent Magpas Air Ambulance, an ambulance, and a rapid response vehicle.

"One person was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for further care. This was ground escort."

Traffic is being diverted and Bedfordshire Police are advising motorists to find alternative routes where possible.

More information as we get it.