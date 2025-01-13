MP "disappointed" by Government's response surrounding drilling of boreholes in light of Bedford's Cleat Hill explosion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Richard Fuller has hit out at the Government over regulations following last year’s fatal explosion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a previous post on Mr Fuller’s website, he said: “A gas reservoir was discovered in July 2024 during the drilling of a 100m+ borehole for a ground source heat pump in a back garden in a residential neighbourhood. Drilling such a hole for a heat pump or other reason is deemed ‘permitted development' so there was no requirement to get a permit and no requirement to notify.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in his reply from energy minister Dr Miatta Fahnbulleh MP, she assured Mr Fuller she would contact the Minister for Rail regarding East West Rail plans to drill boreholes in the area.

Cleat Hill and, inset, Richard Fuller MP (Picture: Bedford Borough Council)

“Though this is an extremely rare and isolated incident, we will consider whether further action, such as changes to standards or regulations, could help prevent such a tragic event from reoccurring when heat pumps are installed in the future, in light of any findings from the investigations by the Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE),” she said.

“HSE has no current plans to bring drilling for the installation of ground source heat pumps within the scope of The Boreholes Sites and Operations Regulations 1995.”

But Mr Fuller clapped back and said: “I am grateful to the energy minister for following up with me after our meeting in early December, however I can't help but be slightly disappointed by the response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Arguing that we don’t need burdensome regulations that hamper useful innovation is of course right but misses the point.

“Two people have died and nearly 50 households evacuated because there was not an effective response put in place. And since then, local agencies such as Bedford Borough Council and our fire and rescue service have been left to fend for themselves with no apparent guidance or support from central government.

“Someone needs to admit they got it wrong and ministers need to demonstrate that, as a result of this tragedy, the Government now has a clear plan of how it will minimise such errors in the future and explain what that plan comprises.”