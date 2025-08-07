Motorcyclist killed in A6 crash near Bedford

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A motorcyclist has died after a collision on the A6 near Souldtop this morning (August 7).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision, which involved a car and motorcycle, happened at around 6am.

Inspector Ed Finn from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “Sadly the motorcyclist involved in this incident was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with all his friends and family at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident, or the motorcycle and blue VW polo travelling along the A6 prior to the collision, to get in touch. In particular we’d like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage which could assist with our investigation.”

The A6 is likely to remain closed for most of the day.

Anyone with information should contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 or online via the force website quoting Operation Canada.