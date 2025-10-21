More than 2,600 homes in Bedford hit by power cut

File photo of a lightbulb. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

An underground cable fault left 2,621 homes without power this morning (October 21).

UK Power Networks said the power cut was caused an underground cable fault. But power was almost immediately diverted to most of the affected homes – and by 10.30am it had been restored to the remaining 474 homes.

Homes in the MK40 1, MK40 4 and MK43 8 areas were affected.

UK Power Networks added: “If you or someone you know needs extra support in the event of a power cut, you can find links to our priority services register on our website – where you can also register to be notified of future unplanned power cuts.”