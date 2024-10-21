Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are still at the scene of an explosion and major house fire in Cleat Hill, Bedford, on Saturday morning in which a man died.

A woman was taken to Bedford hospital after suffering serious injuries following the incident at a property near Mowsbury Golf Club.

Police have confirmed an increased amount of natural gas has been found in the ground of the scene which was evacuated as a safety precaution.

Roads remain closed and people are being asked to avoid the area and to find alternative routes.

Emergency services are still at the scene of the incident in Cleat Hill following an explosion at a residential property on Saturday morning

Detective Chief Superintendent Zara Brown said: “Following the explosion and subsequent identification of increased levels of natural gas in the ground, an evacuation of the immediate area has been undertaken and a cordon and road closures remain in place as a precaution. “The gas levels identified are thought to be naturally occurring gasses from an underground source and not coming from the gas pipe network in the area.

“Safety is our main priority, and so we are still advising for people to avoid the Cleat Hill area whilst work at the scene continues.

“We also want to remind any drone owners that the area is currently a no-fly zone.

“We know that residents of nearby properties want to get back into their homes as quickly as possible and we thank them for their continued support and patience.

“We are working closely with multiple partners as part of our investigation into the circumstances and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the person who sadly died and the person who is being treated in hospital.”

Road closures include the Kimbolton Road/Wentworth Drive junction with Cleat Hill and the junction at Bedford Road and Graze Hill.

Bedford Borough Council set up an Emergency Assistance Centre for people who have been evacuated.

Anyone needing extra emotional support can call the Samaritans helpline on 116 123 which is free and available 24/7.

This is a developing story and we will share more information as it becomes available.