Man killed in Cleat Hill explosion in Bedford is named as family pay tribute

The family of a “kind and loving man” who died following an explosion and fire in Bedford have paid tribute to him.

Paul Swales, 85, died on Saturday, October 19 after emergency services attended reports of a house on fire in Cleat Hill.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A second person – a woman in her 80s who is a family member – was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries, where she remains.

Paying tribute to Mr Swales, his family said: “Paul was a kind and loving man who we dearly miss.

“We thank the emergency services for their professionalism and the kind and heartfelt messages that have been received by everyone. A special thanks goes to the gentleman that bravely pulled our family member from the fire.

“Our thoughts are also with the people that have been impacted since and we hope the distress will soon end.”

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Inwood from Bedfordshire Police said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Swales’ loved ones at this difficult and distressing time, as well as the woman in hospital who we wish a full recovery.

“Specialist officers are working with Mr Swales’ family and will support them however we can.

“We are working with a number of partners, including the Health and Safety Executive and on behalf of the Coroner’s Office, to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion. This includes reviewing any previous issues reported in the local area."