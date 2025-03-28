Man in his 60s fighting for life following crash between car and lorry in Kempston
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious collision.
The crash – involving a car and a skip lorry – happened just after 2.20pm yesterday (Thursday, March 27) on Woburn Road, near to the junction with Manor Road.
A man in his 60s remains in a critical condition.
Anyone with info or dashcam footage should report it online or call police on 101, quoting reference 202 of 27 March.
