M1 northbound closed near Bedford after serious collision
All emergency services are working at the scene.
The air ambulance also attended, which lead to the southbound carriageway briefly being blocked.
There are currently delays of around 45 minutes.
Diversion Route:
Exit the M1 at J11A and take the A5 headed westbound
Continue for approx. 3 miles to the second roundabout.
Take the 3rd exit to continue on the A5 Watling Street heading northbound.
Continue for approx. 10 miles to the A5/A4146 junction near Caldecotte.
Join the A4146 and continue for approx. 2.5 miles to the 4th roundabout.
At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the A421 eastbound
Continue for approx. 4 miles to rejoin the M1 at J13
