"It could have been a lot worse": Hero dog saves family after arsonists target Kempston home

A family’s dog helped raised the alarm after arsonists set fire to their garden fence.

As we previously reported, Benjamin Kelly’s property was one of two targeted in Kempston within an hour on Monday, September 1.

And if it wasn’t for his dog Bobby barking to alert him, the fire could have quickly spread.

As it was, the deliversate fire at Mortimer Road involved eight metres of wooden fence panelling, undergrowth and a shed.

The fire at Benjamin Kelly’s Kempston house and right, Bobby the dog (Pictures: Benjamin Kelly)

Benjamin said: “It turns out that the fire brigade had actually already been called by someone else down the road who mistakenly thought it was their garden on fire – people panic, I guess.

"Had Bobby not started barking away to alert us to it, it could have been a lot worse. When we called 999, we explained it was our fence on fire, and so the fire brigade were directed to the correct address."

The back fence was completely destroyed, leaving Benjamin’s garden open to the public. Three trees were devastated and his neighbour's summerhouse was also licked by the flames.

According to Benjamin, the police and fire service found five disposable lighters at the scene and two people were spotted on CCTV – but the footage was too far away.

An hour after the fire in Mortimer Road, there was another arson round the corner in Earl's Holme.

Benjamin added: “The best advice I can give people who live in Hillgrounds and the surrounding areas is to be on guard. The weather might be changing for the worse, but somebody clearly doesn't care what damage they do to regular people's lives through the course of their pyromania.”