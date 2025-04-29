'Increasing concerns' for missing 17-year-old with links to Bedford

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 29th Apr 2025, 12:07 BST
Have you seen him?Have you seen him?
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned over the safety of a missing 17-year-old boy.

Bedfordshire Police first released a picture of missing Daniel – who has links to Bedford, Kempston and Milton Keynes – on April 23.

But a week on he is still missing – and police have issued a renewed appeal for help to find him.

Daniel is 6ft with light brown hair.

If you’ve seen him or you have any info on his whereabouts, call police on 101 or report it online, quoting reference 100 of 17 April.

