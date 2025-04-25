Huge fire rages through house being built in Wixams

The damage done by the fire. Picture: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters tackled a huge blaze in Wixams last night (Thursday) after a partially built house was found “completely on fire”.

Crews from Bedford and Kempston were called just before 10pm to Four Acre Drive. The firefighters found a two-storey building engulfed in flames and used a drone to look at the damage.

People were told to avoid the area while crews dealt with the incident – with Bedfordshire Police supporting the efforts. The fire was put out at 1.06am.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but the fire service will be investigating today (Friday).

This is a developing story and we will update this page as more information becomes available.