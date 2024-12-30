Hold on to your hats: Met Office issues yellow warning on New Year's Day for Bedford

There could be gusts of between 40-60mph on New Year's Day in Bedford, according to the Met Office

The good news is New Year’s Eve is going to be fine so you can party to your heart’s content.

But the bad news is New Year’s Day – Wednesday – is going to have a period of strong winds of between 40-60mph likely to cause disruption.

And what’s more – Bedford has been singled out.

What should you expect?

A slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

There is a small chance some roads and bridges could close