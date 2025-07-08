A mechanical issue with a generator that was powering temporary pumps was the cause of flooding on the A421 at Marston Moretaine this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One lane was closed in each direction on the A421 between 6am and 3pm on Monday July 7, affecting the same stretch of road that was closed in September and October 2024, when a month’s worth of rain fell in less than 48 hours.

Around 72 million litres of water, the equivalent of around 30 Olympic-sized swimming pools, was cleared from the road before it was fully reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following last year’s flooding, National Highways started work on replacing and relocating the control system for the pumping station to higher ground, in a move designed to help it to cope better with heavy rainfall in the future.

Last year's dramatic A421 flooding Pic: James Linsell Clark/SWNS

The final phase of the project is expected to begin this month.

National Highways said the area affected by this week’s flooding was 100 metres in length and four metres wide on either carriageway, and that no vehicles were stranded in the water.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “One lane was closed in each direction on the A421 after a mechanical issue at Marston Moretaine resulted in a build-up of surface water on the carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The issue has since been resolved and we thank drivers in the area for their patience while we have worked to clear the water.”

The latest flooding came just a day after motorists on the A421 were delayed for up to six hours on their journeys over the weekend, as a result of the knock-on effect of roadworks at the A1 and A421 Black Cat Roundabout.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.