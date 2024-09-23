Flood alert for River Great Ouse in Bedford after severe rainfall - as Met Office issues amber weather warning for the town
A yellow flood alert for the River Great Ouse in Bedford has been issued by the Environment Agency after a night of rainfall. The warning covers the river’s route throughout Bedford, with the town centre, Priory Country Park and Kempston Church End among the areas most at risk.
Closures have hit local schools. Goldington Academy, Mark Rutherford School, The Hills Academy, Broadmead Lower School, Sheerhatch Primary School's Willington site are closed, while Lincroft Academy will only be open to Year 11 and ARC students today as most of the site is inaccessible.
Wootton Upper School remains open, but in a message to parents revealed that the weather had impacted on school transport, with “many bus companies, including those used by Bedford Borough and Central Bedfordshire” suspending their operations today.
The school added: “Our advice to parents and carers is to ensure their child is safe and should therefore come to school only if it is safe to do so.”
Bedford Borough Council reports that Lovell Road, Clapham has closed due to flooding. The A421 is currently closed westbound between the A6 and M1 J13 due to substantial flooding, while Harrold Bridge is closed.
Bedfordshire Police stated: “We’re aware of the multiple issues the weather is causing across the county tonight. Please only call us if there is an immediate threat to life or crime in progress.
“All emergency services and council teams are working…. but our priority will be the vulnerable.”
Visit the council’s website for more information about flooding and how to report it. Email us at [email protected] if you have been impacted by the flooding – or click here to send us your photos or videos.
This is a developing story and we will share more information as it becomes available.
