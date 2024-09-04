Flitwick Library

Flitwick Library, in Coniston Road, has been forced to close today (Wednesday).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Central Bedfordshire Council Libraries said: “We don't yet have a time for its likely reopening but will aim to keep you updated.”

The fire service confirmed it attended THREE CALLS reporting the smell of gas in Flitwick this morning but found nothing.

A spokesman said: “Crews worked with Cadent to do checks in the area and nothing was found.”