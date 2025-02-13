Flaming gas cylinder causes huge roof fire in Bedford

By Jo Robinson
Published 13th Feb 2025, 11:37 BST
Emergency services news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.placeholder image
Emergency services news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
A flaming gas cylinder set a roof ablaze in Bedford.

Firefighters from the town and neighbouring Kempston were called to Woburn Road at 2.24pm yesterday (February 12).

The blaze was caused by a gas cylinder on fire on the roof – which had damaged about 20 metres and spread to a first-floor utility room.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Crews wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel and jets to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire was accidental."

Related topics:BedfordKempston
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice