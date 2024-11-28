Firefighters rescue people trapped in car after flooding near Bedford
Crews were called to Oakley Bridge, Oakley, after a vehicle became stuck yesterday morning (November 27).
The area had become flooded due to heavy rainfall from Storm Conall.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) stated: "Fortunately, everyone involved is now safe, but this incident could have been avoided."
BFRS would like to remind people about the dangers of floodwater:
>You can’t see hidden dangers, such as debris or road damage.
>As little as 30cm of water can float a vehicle.
>It puts lives at risk—not just yours, but also the emergency responders called to help.
They are urging residents to:
>Turn around, don’t drown.
>Plan your journey and avoid flooded areas.
>Stay informed with local weather and flood warnings.
