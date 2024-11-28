Firefighters rescue people trapped in car after flooding near Bedford

By Jo Robinson
Published 28th Nov 2024, 09:39 BST
The rescue from Oakley Bridge. Images: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.The rescue from Oakley Bridge. Images: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
The rescue from Oakley Bridge. Images: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters rescued trapped people from a car that was stranded in floodwater near Bedford.

Crews were called to Oakley Bridge, Oakley, after a vehicle became stuck yesterday morning (November 27).

The area had become flooded due to heavy rainfall from Storm Conall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) stated: "Fortunately, everyone involved is now safe, but this incident could have been avoided."

BFRS would like to remind people about the dangers of floodwater:

>You can’t see hidden dangers, such as debris or road damage.

>As little as 30cm of water can float a vehicle.

>It puts lives at risk—not just yours, but also the emergency responders called to help.

They are urging residents to:

>Turn around, don’t drown.

>Plan your journey and avoid flooded areas.

>Stay informed with local weather and flood warnings.

Related topics:Bedford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice