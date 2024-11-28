Firefighters rescue people trapped in car after flooding near Bedford

The rescue from Oakley Bridge. Images: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters rescued trapped people from a car that was stranded in floodwater near Bedford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews were called to Oakley Bridge, Oakley, after a vehicle became stuck yesterday morning (November 27).

The area had become flooded due to heavy rainfall from Storm Conall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) stated: "Fortunately, everyone involved is now safe, but this incident could have been avoided."

BFRS would like to remind people about the dangers of floodwater:

>You can’t see hidden dangers, such as debris or road damage.

>As little as 30cm of water can float a vehicle.

>It puts lives at risk—not just yours, but also the emergency responders called to help.

They are urging residents to:

>Turn around, don’t drown.

>Plan your journey and avoid flooded areas.

>Stay informed with local weather and flood warnings.