Firefighters free two passengers after car hits tree near Bedford
Two passengers were freed from a car after it hit a tree in Haynes.
The crash happened at 12.33am on Saturday (March 1) in the village’s High Road.
And crews from Bedford, Biggleswade and Sandy used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the passengers before leaving them in the care of paramedics.
