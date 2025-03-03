Firefighters free two passengers after car hits tree near Bedford

By Clare Turner
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 17:14 BST
Firefighters freed two passengers after a car hit a tree in Haynes (Picture: Pixabay)Firefighters freed two passengers after a car hit a tree in Haynes (Picture: Pixabay)
Firefighters freed two passengers after a car hit a tree in Haynes (Picture: Pixabay)
Two passengers were freed from a car after it hit a tree in Haynes.

The crash happened at 12.33am on Saturday (March 1) in the village’s High Road.

And crews from Bedford, Biggleswade and Sandy used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the passengers before leaving them in the care of paramedics.

