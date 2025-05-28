Firefighters free two car passengers after collision near Bedford

By Clare Turner
Published 28th May 2025, 16:26 BST
Firefighters freed two passengers from a car in Ridgmont (Picture: Pixabay)Firefighters freed two passengers from a car in Ridgmont (Picture: Pixabay)
Firefighters freed two passengers from a car in Ridgmont (Picture: Pixabay)
Two passengers were freed from a car following a one-vehicle collision.

The crash happened at 10.07pm on Saturday (May 24) in Eversholt Road, Ridgmont.

Two fire crews from Kempston used rescue equipment to release the casualties before leaving them in the care of paramedics.

Related topics:Kempston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice