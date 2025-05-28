Firefighters free two car passengers after collision near Bedford
Two passengers were freed from a car following a one-vehicle collision.
The crash happened at 10.07pm on Saturday (May 24) in Eversholt Road, Ridgmont.
Two fire crews from Kempston used rescue equipment to release the casualties before leaving them in the care of paramedics.
