Firefighters called to two deliberate blazes within an hour in Kempston
Firefighters were called to two blazes in Kempston, both of which were started deliberately, within an hour of each other on Monday September 1.
The first took place just before noon on Mortimer Road when crews were called to a fire involving eight metres of wooden fence panelling, undergrowth and a shed.
Firefighters used hose reels to extinguish the blaze and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.
Then just before 1pm on the same date, a crew was called to nearby Earls Holme in Kempston to deal with a blaze involving a tree stump and branches.
Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish this fire.