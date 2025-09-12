Firefighters called to blazes at derelict building in Bedford and flat in Flitwick

Firefighters were called to blazes at a derelict building in Bedford and a flat in Flitwick this week

Crews from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue have tackled a blaze at a derelict building in Bedford and a property in Flitwick.

The blaze at the derelict building broke out at a commercial premises on Spencer Road in Bedford at just after 6am on Thursday September 11.

Three fire crews were called to the blaze in the ground and basement level of the two-storey building, which measured approximately 15 metres by 10 metres.

The fire service reported that the building was 20 per cent damaged by fire and 100 per cent damaged by smoke at the basement level, 20 per cent damaged by fire and 100 per cent damaged by smoke on the ground floor and 100 per cent damaged by smoke on the first floor.

The blaze, which was started accidentally, was tackled by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, who used two hose reel jets, a safety jet, a covering jet, a triple extension ladder, hydraulic spreaders and power tools to extinguish the blaze.

Post fire ventilation was used to help remove the smoke.

The previous day a fire crew based at Ampthill was called to a kitchen fire at a flat in Flitwick.

The blaze broke out in the kitchen at a single bed first floor flat in Ellenshaw Court on Hinksey Road at just after 5.30pm on Wednesday September 10, with all persons accounted for and showing no signs of injury.

The fire service reported that the blaze measured approximately 60 metres by 10 metres and caused 100 per cent damage to the kitchen.

Smoke also damaged 100 per cent of the kitchen and 50 per cent of the flat.

The fire was started accidentally, with crews using a hose reel jet and covering jet to extinguish the blaze.

Post fire ventilation was used to help remove the smoke.

