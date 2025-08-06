Fire crews give landowner near Bedford advice after 8 acres goes up in smoke
Eight acres of a 15-acre field went up in flames yesterday (Tuesday).
Crews from Bedford, Harrold and Sandy were called to a standing crop fire in Mill Road, Colmworth, just after 6.40pm.
A fire break was created by the landowner and firefighters used a hose reel, beaters, a thermal imaging camera, a drone and multi‑response vehicles to put out the blaze.
Bedford Fire & Rescue said: “Advice was given to the landowner. The cause of the fire was accidental.”
