Fire crews give landowner near Bedford advice after 8 acres goes up in smoke

The fire happened on Tuesday (August 5) at a 15‑acre field in Colmworth

Eight acres of a 15-acre field went up in flames yesterday (Tuesday).

Crews from Bedford, Harrold and Sandy were called to a standing crop fire in Mill Road, Colmworth, just after 6.40pm.

A fire break was created by the landowner and firefighters used a hose reel, beaters, a thermal imaging camera, a drone and multi‑response vehicles to put out the blaze.

Bedford Fire & Rescue said: “Advice was given to the landowner. The cause of the fire was accidental.”