Fallen steam engine caused closure of A421 near Bedford and Great Barford
The A421 near Bedford and Great Barford had to close after a steam engine partially fell from its low loader.
The road was shut northbound between the A4280 Renhold and the A1 Black Cat roundabout on Sunday (September 8) at around 12.50pm.
A diversion was in place and the road reopened at around 3.30pm.
National Highways East stated: "A crane was utilised to recover the vehicle safely."
